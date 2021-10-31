Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCII opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

