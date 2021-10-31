Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.

Get Repsol alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC set a $11.01 target price on Repsol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.