Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Down 40.2% in October

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the September 30th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC set a $11.01 price objective on shares of Repsol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.
REPYY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.86. 148,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,072. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.
About Repsol
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
