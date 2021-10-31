Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Down 40.2% in October

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the September 30th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC set a $11.01 price objective on shares of Repsol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

REPYY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.86. 148,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,072. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

