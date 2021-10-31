Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Republic Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.10-$4.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.60. 2,668,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,639. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $87.08 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

