Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $364.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.97. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $25.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 240.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 523,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

