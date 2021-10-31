Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for American Campus Communities in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACC. Citigroup increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,507,000 after buying an additional 1,053,718 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 213.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 671,188 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 909.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after buying an additional 669,615 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.0% during the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,796,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.