Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ares Management Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

ARES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of ARES opened at $84.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,824,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ares Management by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 39.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 101,788 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 10,860.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

