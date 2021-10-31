ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 290.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total value of $695,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,393. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.44.

NYSE:RMD opened at $262.91 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.92 and a 200-day moving average of $247.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

