Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$87.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.79.

TSE QSR opened at C$70.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$22.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$67.77 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$79.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.24.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.83%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

