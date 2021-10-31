Reviewing Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) & SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment 83.56% 6.58% 2.72%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and SLR Senior Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

SLR Senior Investment has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.89%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Volatility & Risk

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.89 $13.92 million $1.27 12.31

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the U.S. dollar adjusted BSE National Index. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. was formed on December 22, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

