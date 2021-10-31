Rewardiqa (REW) Achieves Market Cap of $43,134.82

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $43,134.82 and $61.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00139550 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000065 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

