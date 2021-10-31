RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of RH worth $47,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 16,366.7% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $87,060,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 41.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $6,111,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter worth $854,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

Shares of RH opened at $659.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.47. RH has a 52-week low of $330.64 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $675.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $670.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.