Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $574.06 million, a P/E ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

