Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the September 30th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Rightscorp stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Rightscorp has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
Rightscorp Company Profile
