Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the September 30th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Rightscorp stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Rightscorp has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Rightscorp Company Profile

Rightscorp, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics and litigation services to support artists and owners of copyrighted intellectual property. Its technology system monitors the global peer-to-peer file sharing networks to seek out and find illegally downloaded digital media. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

