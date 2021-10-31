Rise (RISE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,462.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Rise has traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $1,462.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00029173 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 187,599,923 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

