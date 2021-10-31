Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.04 Million

Analysts expect that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will post sales of $51.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.98 million to $51.22 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year sales of $224.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.07 million to $225.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $268.75 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $270.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSKD. Truist Financial began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 292,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,045. Riskified has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $142,253,000.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

