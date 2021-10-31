Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce sales of $327.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.30 million and the highest is $333.45 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $331.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119,954.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 76,771 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,271,000 after buying an additional 81,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 134.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.