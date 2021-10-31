Robert W. Baird Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $128.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.