Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.79.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 501,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,846,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

