Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $42.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.81.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,595 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,931.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

