Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $50.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HOOD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Shares of HOOD opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,595 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,931.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

