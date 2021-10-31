Roth Capital Boosts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $74.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $69.72 on Thursday. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $79,056.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Impinj by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 11.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

