Roth Capital Cuts Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target to $85.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THRM. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.14.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of THRM opened at $73.63 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gentherm by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Gentherm by 2.3% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.