Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $175.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSHD has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a d rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.11.

GSHD stock opened at $144.30 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 379.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average is $125.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $211,800.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,468 shares of company stock worth $22,984,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

