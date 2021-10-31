Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,119,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,471 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $98,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2,018.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,296 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,085,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,193,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

