Royal Bank of Canada Has $101.81 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,010 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.36% of Verisk Analytics worth $101,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 950,247 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $90,517,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,483,000 after acquiring an additional 508,260 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after acquiring an additional 389,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $210.27 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.19.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,336 shares of company stock worth $14,841,509. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

