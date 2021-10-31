Royal Bank of Canada Has $86.46 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,316,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 813,066 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.50% of The AES worth $86,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of The AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -119.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

