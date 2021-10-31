Royal Bank of Canada Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$4.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.45.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$3.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$863.37 million and a P/E ratio of -16.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.54. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$3.64.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

