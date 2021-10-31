Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $93,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after buying an additional 580,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,957,000 after buying an additional 385,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,263,000 after buying an additional 198,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,827,000 after buying an additional 184,159 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $64.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

