Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €158.34 ($186.29).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €143.60 ($168.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €145.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €143.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52 week high of €152.65 ($179.59).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

