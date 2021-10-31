Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,794 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,498 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VMware were worth $79,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after buying an additional 574,116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after buying an additional 368,264 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $38,323,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000,000. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.62.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $151.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.33. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

