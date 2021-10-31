Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,704,615 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052,416 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,704,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $81,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

