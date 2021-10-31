Royal Bank of Canada Trims Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Target Price to $59.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE:CARR opened at $52.23 on Friday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.