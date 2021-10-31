Ruler Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $609.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00070245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00072986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,536.32 or 1.00172936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,274.91 or 0.06958979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022818 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.