Rupee Reaches Market Cap of $80,215.72 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $80,215.72 and $18.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00040316 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.