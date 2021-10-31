Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.80.

R stock opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 89.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,770,000 after acquiring an additional 354,029 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

