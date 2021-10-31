Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RHP opened at $85.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
