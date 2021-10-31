Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP opened at $85.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.