Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Up 46.5% in October

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the September 30th total of 102,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 218,099 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 396,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 72,386 shares in the last quarter. 15.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. 200,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,294. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sachem Capital will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

