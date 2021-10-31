SAFE DEAL Market Cap Tops $2.58 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00004355 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $343,021.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00070308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00073916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00102433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,714.27 or 1.00096116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,285.21 or 0.06950308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022923 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,977,310 coins and its circulating supply is 961,513 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

