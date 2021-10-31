Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Truist

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $255.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.57.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia stock opened at $312.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.31. Saia has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $316.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Saia by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.