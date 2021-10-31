Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Truist

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $255.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.57.
Saia stock opened at $312.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.31. Saia has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $316.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Saia by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
