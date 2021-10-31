Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Short Interest Update

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHELF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Salt Lake Potash has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

About Salt Lake Potash

Salt Lake Potash Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on the Goldfield Salt Lakes Project, located in the Northern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company was founded on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

