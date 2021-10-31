Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Short Interest Update

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WHELF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Salt Lake Potash has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.
About Salt Lake Potash
