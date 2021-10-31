Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.730-$7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

