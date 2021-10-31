Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $117.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:SNYNF traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.81. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.70. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $88.75 and a 52-week high of $112.65.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

