Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of SC stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,257,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $13,908,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 429,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,793,000 after acquiring an additional 360,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

