Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Shares Down 1.9%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.30. 3,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

