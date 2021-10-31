Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 111.7% from the September 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCFLF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $8.99 on Friday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.