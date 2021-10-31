Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Schneider Electric S.E. makes up about 1.8% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $23,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of SBGSF stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $120.95 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.52.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

