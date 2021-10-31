Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.130-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schneider National also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.13-$2.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.71.

NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.94. 893,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

