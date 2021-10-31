Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

SCHN opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after buying an additional 258,557 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after buying an additional 1,050,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 835,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after buying an additional 19,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 440,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

