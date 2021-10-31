Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 52,000 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth $60,000.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.78. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

